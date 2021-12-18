As the temperature drops and holidays approach, local firefighters urge residents to practice good fire safety. Cooking and heating are the two leading causes of home structure fires in the United States, and risks from both types of fires increase in the winter months.
“Winter is an important time for fire safety,” said Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Chief Rocky Eastman. “We always have a fire or two each year caused by combustibles too close to heating elements.”
Space heaters in particular can pose a risk, especially if they are too close to furniture, drapes, or clothing. The National Fire Protection Association reports that over 40% of home structure fires caused by heating units are linked to space heaters.
Heat lamps used to provide warmth for animals can also pose a risk, advised longtime District 4 volunteer Brian Jones. Local fires have been started by heat lamps, said Jones. “It’s very sad for people when they lose animals or buildings this way.”
The extra cost for high quality heat lamps is worth it to reduce the fire risk posed by hot bulbs and wiring. It is also important to securely attach heat lamps away from flammable materials such as straw or bedding, and to ensure that the electrical system can handle the wattage.
Tragically, holiday decorations can also be a source of fire risk. Firefighters nationwide respond to over 150 fires per year started by Christmas trees, according to the NFPA. Dry Christmas trees are especially flammable.
“Please be sure to water your tree daily,” said Chief Eastman. “Anyone who has burned an old Christmas tree in a January bonfire has seen how flammable they are when they dry out.”
People can also ensure that their tree is fire-safe by keeping it at least three feet from any heating sources, and using electric or battery-operated candles rather than candles that emit flames. And while taking down an old tree isn’t always at the top of the priority list after the holidays, a third of Christmas tree fires occur in January — a reminder not to leave a dry tree up for too long.
