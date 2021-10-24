As the country celebrates National Fire Prevention Month in October, firefighters with Walla Walla County Fire District 4 commend local residents for practicing good fire safety this summer.
“We had a busy start to the wildland fire season,” said Chief Rocky Eastman. During the record-breaking heat wave in late June and early July, a number of small fires started and were quickly extinguished by District 4 fire crews.
Despite hot weather and drought conditions that set the stage for a severe fire season, the state overall and Walla Walla County experienced a surprisingly moderate fire season.
“We really can thank the public for practicing good fire safety,” Eastman said.
While fires are commonly started from open burning or along roads, and frequently accompany agricultural operations, District 4 firefighters responded to fewer reports than last summer of unauthorized burning or fireworks, and fewer than 10 fires in agricultural fields.
There were a number of large grass fires in neighboring fire districts or elsewhere in Washington state.
“Strike Teams” of firefighters and equipment traveled to nine other large wildland fires throughout the summer, assisting communities around Washington state.
Firefighters also responded to multiple fires in houses or other structures, often in collaboration with Walla Walla city and College Place firefighters.
With the change in the seasons, Eastman encourages residents to continue to practice good fire safety.
“This is a good time to replace batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, practice a home evacuation with your family, and remove or replace any items in your home that may pose a fire hazard,” Eastman said.
This is also a good time to “learn the sounds” of home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
For most models, a single chirp indicates a low battery, while three loud beeps means that smoke or carbon monoxide has been detected. If you hear this, leave your house and call 911.
Alissa Cordner is a public information volunteer and a wildland firefighter volunteer for Walla Walla County Fire District 4.
