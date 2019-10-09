Walla Walla native Rocky Eastman is chief of Walla Walla County Fire District 4. A Walla Walla High School graduate, he started as a firefighter in 1988 when he joined Fire District 4 as a volunteer. In 1991, he was hired by the city of Walla Walla Fire Department and spent 13 years as a career firefighter, paramedic and captain before returning to Fire District 4 in 2004 as deputy chief. He was promoted to chief in 2005. In addition, he serves on the board of the Washington Fire Chiefs Association. He enjoys every aspect of the fire and emergency medical service.