Despite the cool, wet weather during a recent week, wildfire season is right around the corner.
For many people around Walla Walla County — whether out in the country or in town next to a vacant and overgrown lot — this is a perfect time to do some home and yard projects that improve defensible space around your home.
When firefighters talk about defensible space, they mean a buffer around a home that is cleared of flammable materials.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Chief Rocky Eastman encourages residents to follow FireWise standards to “prepare your home and the area around your home to be defensible against fire.”
Firewise USA is a voluntary program that helps neighbors get organized, find direction and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community. For more details, see nfpa.org/Public-Education.
The first five feet from the home should be clear of any vegetation, which also means cleaning debris out of gutters and off the roof.
“Think of this as part of your spring cleaning,” the chief suggests.
Having good defensible space around a home reduces its risk of igniting during a fire.
It also makes the area safer for firefighters. Beyond removing vegetation, it’s important to think about how first responders could access your home.
These types of protective actions may be particularly important this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Walla Walla experienced record-breaking rains in May, receiving more than 3½ inches of precipitation.
This moisture is visible in the height of grasses and the bounty expected from many field crops — and those fuels could burn more intensely once they dry out.
By the end of May, Washington had seen nearly 300 wildfires, triple the 10-year average, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
This includes local fires: on May 31, District 4 firefighters and a dozer assisted on a 1,000-acre fire in Benton County.
The National Interagency Fire Center predicts above-normal wildland fire potential for July, August and September in Eastern Washington.
Residents can improve their own safety and that of first responders by taking care of the defensible space around their homes.
The goal is, “if there is a fire, your house can be safe without anybody there,” Eastman said.