‘Don’t play with matches!” This might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of children and fire safety.
While this advice is timeless, local firefighters caution that protecting children from burns and fires involves more than just keeping matches and lighters out of reach.
Fire safety is extremely important to remember around children. The U.S. Fire Administration estimates that, on average, fires started by children result in 300 deaths and $280 million in property damage every year.
Approximately 140 children under the age of 5 die in fires annually. Fortunately, parents and other family members can take easy steps to protect children from fire.
Lieutenant Kevin Magnaghi, a volunteer firefighter with Walla Walla County Fire District 4, knows both personally and professionally about the importance of teaching kids about fire safety.
A father of six, he understands that talking about fire safety at home isn’t always the first thing that busy parents think about: “A lot of parents probably don’t think about it or they think that kids learn it at school.”
But parents and other adults play a key role in reinforcing fire safety messages delivered at school, and they can focus on how children can stay safe in their own homes.
Especially important, Magnaghi says, is closing bedroom doors at night.
“If parents could only choose one thing to try to change for fire safety, try to get into the habit of sleeping with the doors closed at night.”
While parents might worry that they won’t hear their children if they need help, a closed door is an effective barrier against dangerous fire, heat and smoke.
“With kids going to bed at night, keep their doors closed,” said Magnaghi. “If there is a fire anywhere outside their room, that door is going to buy them a ton of valuable time.”
It is also important that homes have a working smoke detector in each bedroom and in common areas. Parents need to teach children what to do if a smoke detector goes off. The annual switch to daylight savings is a great time to remember to swap out batteries in smoke detectors when you change your clocks.
Small children might not wake up to the tonal sound of a smoke detector, or they could panic or hide out of fear. Adults should teach the whole family what to do if they hear a smoke detector go off and identify who will ensure that young children receive the help they need.
Even Magnaghi’s youngest, just 4 years old, knows that “if you see smoke, get down on the floor,” he says. The family can pick a meeting spot safely away from the house to gather if an evacuation is needed.
After four years as a firefighter with District 4 and seven years before that with College Place Fire Department, Magnaghi has responded to deadly fires during the middle of the night. The combination of working smoke detectors and closing bedroom doors “is going to buy you a lot more time and a higher chance of survivability.”
