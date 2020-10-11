From the Vault; Young's Dairy on McKinney Road, 1955 & 1961 Oct 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Young’s Dairy and truck fleet on McKinney Road, 1955. Photos collected by JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT Young’s Dairy cow with milking machine, May 11, 1961. Photos collected by JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT Young’s Dairy cottage cheese vat, March 1960. Photos collected by JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save