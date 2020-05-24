Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, May 31, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Horse Thieves — It has for a long time been believed that an organized band of horse thieves had their habitation at some point between this place and the Dalles, and the recent frequent disappearance of horses, both from the farms of settlers in this valley and along the road, and from travelers passing through the country en route to the
mines, has confirmed this belief.
“Many of our settlers here have lost a large proportion of their stock, both horses and cattle, by this ‘mysterious disappearance,’ and all their efforts to recover them have been made in vain. ...
“A young man, while hunting for lost horses in the Blue Mountains, some fifteen miles from this city, last week came in sight of a large band of horses, with four men who seemed to be herding them.
“Upon his approach, the men mounted their riding animals and drove the band rapidly off into the mountains.
“He followed them some distance, until their maneuvering convinced him that they were horse thieves in charge of a band of stolen animals, and being alone he did not deem it safe to follow them.
“Upon the representations of this young man an armed party left this city on Monday morning to go in quest of this band, but they returned on the following day without having made any discovery —
too soon, of course, to scour the country thoroughly.
“If such a band of thieves exists in the upper country and there can now be but little doubt of this fact, the interests of the people demand that they should be hunted as the robbers were in the early days of California, with rifles, and shot, as their deeds deserve, like wolves.
“The process of law is too slow for the punishment of such outlaws, and we hope soon to see a system inaugurated that will rid the country of their infernal presence.”