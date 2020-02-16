NEAL CHAVRE
CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Project activity around the city is always in high gear during the spring and summer months, and 2019 was no exception. Eight projects were the focus of Public Works staff during this past year.
Isaacs Avenue (Division Street to Tausick Way)
Reconstruction of utilities, roadway, sidewalk, driveways, and traffic signals on Isaacs Avenue from Division Street to Roosevelt Street is complete. Installation of the new traffic signals at the Roosevelt intersection should be finished this month. The next stages of the work on Isaacs are described in the section on 2020’s planned projects.
Poplar Corridor Study
A study of Poplar Street included multiple opportunities for public participation. A new roadway configuration was identified that will accommodate future traffic volumes while improving safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Howard/Bryant Bridge Replacement
The old load-restricted bridge was replaced at this intersection. New utilities, asphalt, curb, gutter, sidewalk and sidewalk ramps are now in place.
Tietan and Sunset Infrastructure Repair & Replacement Program
New water and sewer lines, asphalt, sidewalks and more were installed on Tietan Street, Third Avenue, Sunset Drive and Elliot Place. Be sure to check out the mini-roundabout at Tietan and Third if you haven’t already been through it. This improves traffic flow and safety at an increasingly busy intersection.
Water Treatment Plant Upgrades
In order to meet Department of Health requirements for water disinfection, we replaced the previous ozonation process with an ultraviolet process. Upgrades also were completed on the pump station, wells, chlorine system and administration building to provide better system reliability.
Oak-Palouse-Touchet Water Improvements
This project replaced the aging water main line along portions of East Oak Street, North Palouse Street and North Touchet Street.
Sewer Improvements
Four alley sewer replacement projects were completed last year: North Rose Street and North Main Street near Isaacs; Palouse and Tukanon Street near Main; and Juniper and Balm streets between Howard and Division streets.
Pavement Maintenance
The Street Division was busy as usual, stretching available funds to repair our roads. Many locations received frost heave repairs from past winter damage. Crews also did more than 30 crack sealing, spot repair/overlay and grind/inlay projects, and filled around 8,500 potholes.
2020 projects
If 2019 looked busy, 2020 has even more work planned! Ten projects will have the attention of Public Works crews and contractors this year.
Isaacs Avenue (Division Street to Tausick Way)
This project continues the replacement of utilities, roadway, sidewalk, driveways and traffic signals on Isaacs from Roosevelt to Wilbur Avenue. A maintenance seal will be completed from Wilbur to Airport/Tausick Way. Improvement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Airport/Tausick/Isaacs is also planned. Please be prepared for detours during the final stages of the project, and remember to support the local businesses, who will remain open during construction. Completion is scheduled for completion in fall 2020.
US 12 – Second Avenue to Airport Way Corridor Study
Studies on intersection and system improvements along this section of U.S. Highway 12 began in 2019. The goal of the research is to find a solution that addresses safety for all roadway users and accounts for future traffic patterns and growth. Feedback from a public open house, City Council meetings, a consulting engineer and a Technical Advisory Committee resulted in the selection of two alternatives.
The preferred long-term option is a diamond interchange at US 12/Clinton Street with minor upgrades at Wilbur. A shorter-term option consists of dual-lane roundabouts at Clinton and at Wilbur.
Spokane Street Bridge Replacement
The 115-year-old, load-restricted bridge on Spokane Street will be replaced, along with streetscape improvements between Main and Alder Street. The crossing on Spokane over Mill Creek will be closed during construction, but access to all nearby businesses will be maintained. The project will begin in spring with completion by October 2020.
Third and Maple IRRP
This project will improve the water and sewer systems, upgrade stormwater facilities and rebuild roadways. Improvements are planned for areas on South Third Avenue, West Maple Street, West Walnut Street, Thorne Street and Whitman Street. Work will begin in April and be complete by October 2020.
Landfill Entrance Improvements
The Sudbury Road Landfill project is already in progress, improving the facility entrance, replacing failing equipment, improving throughput capacity and enhancing safety. There will soon be separate scales for inbound and outbound traffic. Completion is planned for spring 2020.
The other five projects scheduled for 2020 will focus on pavement maintenance and preservation; sidewalk replacement and improvement; and sewer system replacement at multiple locations around the city. Visit GoWallaWalla.us for information about upcoming projects.
Funding
Two city programs are critical to successfully funding transportation projects:
Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Program
This program concentrates on fixing streets with failing water, sewer and roadway surface. For efficiency, all three are typically replaced at the same time, minimizing the need for additional disruption in the future. This program is funded through the city’s water, sewer and stormwater utilities. Staff study the conditions of the utilities and roads to decide which potential projects are higher priority.
Transportation Benefit District
In 2012, Walla Walla voters overwhelmingly approved a 0.20% increase to the local sales tax, with the funds dedicated to public works projects. The list of eligible projects was largely determined by input from residents. Since it began, TBD has provided over a million dollars a year in revenue, all of which goes toward improving streets. Voters will have an opportunity to extend the TBD for another 10-year term in 2022. If it passes, these funds could pay for more than a dozen needed street repair projects.
The city has leveraged these local funds to obtain multiple outside grants, greatly increasing the resources available to work on our roadways. Since 2010, over $22 million in grants have been awarded for streets listed on the TBD list. Some notable completed projects include upgrades on Rose, Wilbur, Alder, Second, Tietan, Isaacs, Chestnut Street and Blue Street. If the TBD is extended in 2022, future projects would include Poplar, Alder, Plaza Way, Howard Street and others.