The woolly bear caterpillar on the bridge railing south of Wallowa Lake in September rushed along in its wobbling gait while intent on finding a winter lodging from where it could eventually become an Isabella tiger moth. Below it, in the cold water, orange Kokanee salmon swam upstream seeking a place to spawn. Both instinctively worked to protect their species from extinction.
As each of us follows the daily news cycle, it is easy to acquire the cynical view that humans might not be capable of solving our own survival challenges. We hear every day the news of violent assaults — of rapes and killings, of people fleeing from war or famine, of the upending of democratic principles and the rules of law, or the situations of people struggling with poverty, drugs, or health issues. It seems that we are losing ground.
However, statistics about the progress of humanity over approximately the last two hundred years reveals otherwise. Max Roser articulates the changes in an article titled “Why Do We Not Know How Our World Is Changing? The Short History of Global Living Conditions and Why It Matters That We Know It” (ubne.ws/2WNymcC).
In the early 1800s, 90% of people lived in conditions of extreme poverty. Today, only 10% do so — an astonishing reversal in a short span of time. Education plays a significant part in this change. Two hundred years ago a tiny proportion of people above the age of 15 could read. That figure has shifted to 9 out of 10 individuals are now literate worldwide. Having a larger educated population has considerably increased the number of countries practicing democracy, while scientific advances have shifted human’s life expectancy from under 40 years of age two hundred years ago to averages now of over 70 years. It is also documented that the number of wars being conducted per population has dramatically diminished and an international organization fostering unity, the United Nations, has been formed.
In the same two hundred years, the world’s newest spiritual prophets, the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh, revealed that God’s message in their dispensations is the advent of world unity. An educated world population can comprehend that we are all one people, that men and women have equal capacity, and science and religion have the ability to agree. There is unity in the message that there is only one God with all world religions drawing from the same spiritual source. The rise of interfaith communities responding to attacks on the followers of any one faith testify to this change.
Like the woolly bear caterpillar coming to a stretch of concrete, humanity will too find stretches in which no place or situation offers comfort. Grave challenges remain, but the world is changing. Even as there is disruption and deconstruction, humanity is focused on creating an inclusive and strong earth-wide community. If two hundred years can make such a difference, imagine the next two hundred. Or the next thousand years.