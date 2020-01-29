On a recent trip to Germany, I visited the Dachau concentration camp. With the current rise in Nazi sentiment and the frightening movement proclaiming that the Holocaust did not occur, I needed to be a witness. Our tour guide, a German archaeologist, led us around the grounds of the camp. Sometimes, he mentioned something that seemed either chilling or encouraging.
My host drove us past the elegant mansions that were once the accommodations for the administrators of Dachau. I read that their gardens were nourished by the ash taken from the ovens in which the dead were burned. Along our route, a menacing wall topped with barbwire curled alongside the road past a guard tower to the main entrance.
Political opponents were the first to be incarcerated in the Dachau concentration camp. In 1933, the charismatic and manipulative Adolph Hitler took a former industrial site on the fringe of the city of Dachau and established it as a prison complex for politicians who opposed him.
By the time the camp was liberated, a third of its inhabitants were Catholics from Poland — incarcerated alongside Protestants, Jews, politicians and various ethnic groups. What disturbed me was Hitler’s mastery of cultivating fears and animosities towards an array of people, particularly people of faith.
Apparently, Hitler’s intentional cruelty included denying inmates immunizations. This fact felt particularly upsetting to me in comparison to the recent proposal by our current administration to deny immunizations to children being detained in immigration camps. Fortunately, our courts denied this request.
Journalists played a key role in the liberation of the camp on April 29, 1945. Most Americans, including our troops had heard rumors of camps, but did not have any conception of their extent or nature. According to the website, Dachau Scrapbook at scrapbookpages.com, a group of independent journalists intercepted the U.S. Army’s 45th division and led them to the camp. Here the soldiers encountered horrifying mounds of stick-like corpses. The Army’s 42nd division entered the main gate accompanied by journalists, including Marguerite Higgans, an early female war correspondent.
Currently, as American reporters find and disclose unsettling information at their own peril, I am relieved that these men and women like those of WWII, exist in our democracy.
At the end of the tour, the guide mentioned that the American commander brought the people of the village of Dachau through the camp to see the conditions and the bodies. The citizens denied knowing what had happened at the camp. The German guide emphatically shook his head in the negative as he said, “(After 12 years), they knew.”
Later, one German born post-WWII proposed to me bulldozing the camps, while his neighbor supported their memorialization. Although many German citizens resisted the Nazis, the stain of Hitler’s actions remain. Shame is a healthy response, but useful only if employed with the spiritual values of honesty and justice. The tour guide ended his talk saying he was encouraged to see young people vowing not to allow such atrocities happen again.