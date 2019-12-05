After my husband was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2007, one of his delights was choosing gifts for his family during holidays.
Delights is a strange word to sit in the same sentence with pancreatic cancer, but Gary survived 3½ years after his diagnosis.
This was an inordinate amount of time to give intentional and heartfelt gifts to his dearest ones, given that the majority of cancer patients with this diagnosis live on average a brief 3½ to eight months. And only 8% or 21% after the whipple surgery live longer than five years.
The first couple of years Gary purchased “Life is Good” T-shirts or cups and winter clothing.
(He was after all a purchasing agent and enthusiastic about shopping; he rarely missed the post-Christmas Fred Meyer sock sale or a Macon Brothers’ antique auction.)
But as the complications arising from the whipple surgery, chemo-induced sleep apnea and neuropathy added to Gary’s daily challenges, his gifts became more intimate.
We don’t take anything material to whatever world we eventually will go. Not our favorite felted hat, the gorgeously mounted five-point buck’s head we shot one year, our collection of poetry books, or the family photos. Nothing.
This is one of the great religious equalizers. Whether Christian, Jewish, Baha’i’, Muslim, Buddhist, atheist or whatever religion we are or aren’t, no one gets a pass to hire a moving van, or heft an elegant leather suitcase filled with our treasures for the world beyond.
We do take the matter of our spirit — our life’s compilation of goodness, of virtues mastered from practicing empathy, justice, flexibility or any of the other hundreds of virtues. This is why obituaries generally mention these qualities. Even for children and teens who die in unfortunate circumstances or far too early, any spiritual qualities that they exemplified during some period of their life are mentioned.
However, think of those who are or were seemingly incapable of taking the opportunities in this world to bulk-up on spiritual attributes. Their hellbent insistent self will instead grant them such qualities as meanness, dishonesty, anger or practiced incivility — an obesity of obscenities. They will be mightily ill-prepared for the spiritual world with or without an accompanying religious belief.
Gary’s final gifts were rings, favored books, and a few well-loved belongings like the framed photos of great blue herons taken by his son at Bennington Lake. Each gift came wrapped with a slight sadness colored by his being aware of his inevitable leave-taking, but each was also tied with the generosity of his love.
What if this year, we add to our gift list currently consisting of wonderful store-bought stuff (things like the latest tech, that coveted bike or the cashmere sweater.)
We don’t know if this is our last year or not. Give something more personal, worthy of your good spirit. Consider it. Delight in it.
Enjoy this season of giving.