Last month, I traveled to the top of Grand Mesa Mountain in Colorado, where the ashes of my father and stepmother were scattered on a slight rise under a lone pine back in the 1980s.
My stepmother had taught at Kannah School in the canyon below back in the ’30s, and my father had loved fishing on the mountain. The last time that I paid a visit was 15 years ago, when my daughter and I trudged through lingering winter snow to reach the pine. Even though I intended to mark the GPS coordinates on my father’s death certificate, I wanted her to recognize the site.
My own mother, who died early of polio, was buried at a cemetery in nearby Delta. We assumed that my father would follow suit, but instead he chose to have his ashes spread on Grand Mesa with my stepmother, Vi’s. Honoring his wishes seemed like the gracious thing to do.
When I began driving up the winding road on the beautiful fall day, I thought about a poem written by my friend, Douglas Carsen. These lines from his poem, “One Saturday in June” describe his experience of spreading his mother’s ashes.
We saw her hands fade away
with the wind…
She coats our hands with a fine self.
We do not brush her off but let her stay
on and in our hands held together.
I hadn’t actually coated my hands with the ashes of my father. When my sister, my aunt, and I went to spread them after my father’s passing, we had forgotten to transfer the box containing his remains from the trunk of my aunt’s car to my sister’s. My sister spread them by herself the following spring.
But in October, when I came around the last curve on the road called Land’s End, I was confused. A woods covered the rise where the pine once stood. Although one tree was slightly taller than the rest, it didn’t have the right lean to it. Was I in the right place?
I got out and walked through late wildflowers and granite rocks until I came across a grey-barked dead tree lying on the ground. Its stump had been cut clean across by a saw. It was, I realized, the lone pine.
In the intervening years since my last visit, the seeds of the pine grew the woods on the rise. I threw flowers collected from my garden and my sister’s at the base of the new trees. It wasn’t the same as feeling the dust of bones leave my hands or as Douglas so beautifully captured, holding hands with others after the ceremony, but the scattering of blossoms felt good.
Honoring the dead, wherever their molecules rest, nurtures the soul.