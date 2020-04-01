I love being housebound, but then I am a writer. So, I am happy without interruptions, but what about you?
I have been getting out for a walk every day. The fresh air and steady pace seem to reset my brain for another round in the chair. The snow in mid-March was a godsend, making the world extra gorgeous. I have seen the first butterflies of this season, noticed a new deep burble in the river and found a totem pole washed down in the recent flood (anyone missing one?).
The walks are a highlight, but so is the writing time.
Della Evans, my Whitman County ranching friend in her 90s, just sent me a story about the time she drove a 1948 two-ton Dodge truck loaded with eight 1,300-pound steers to the Old Union Stockyards in Spokane around 1950.
Her brother, Scott, repeated this story years ago and Della became (unbeknownst to her) a heroine to someone whom she didn’t meet for many years. Her story came with this challenge, “Have you in some way been an influence in someone’s life, unbeknownst to you?”
Here is her story:
“I was dangling right along, coming up where the highway from Ritzville merged with the one from Davenport on the top of Sunset Hill and I knew I had to slow as I came to that merger, so I touched my brakes.
“Whoops. The brake pedal went clear to the floorboard. I knew I had about three quarters of a mile to get that load stopped before I would have been turned loose going down into Spokane on an eight o’clock in the morning crowded highway that had a stop light at the bottom of the hill.
“I yanked the emergency brake back. Screech. Steers jostled the truck all over. Then I started shifting down; taking the gear out on each shift. And my load was all over the place. I don’t think any of them actually went down, but they kept me busy just holding the truck in place.
“I managed with each gear shift to get slower and slower until finally I rolled to a stop with 10 feet to spare. … The steers were still rocking the whole truck. I jumped out and found a couple of rocks to put under the wheels.
“It just so happened that when I stopped I was in front of the highway maintenance shop, so I went in to ask to use their phone. … I turned around and every guy in that shop was out around my truck. Some gathering more rocks for the wheels. About that time my knees gave out and I had to sit down.”
So, here is something to do while you are housebound. Take Della’s challenge. Write a story you wish your kids, grandkids or great-grandkids would remember you for. You might find that stories will beget stories, which will beget stories. You can write between those lovely walks. And all of you take care.