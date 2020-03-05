The waving begins where traffic slows, and the mountains crowd the road just past the curve into Mill Creek Canyon. Drivers — who may know each other or not — wave to other vehicles or to folks walking on the road.
I noticed the curious phenomenon four years ago after moving to a cabin about 10 miles up the canyon. I suspect that the waving gesture is a nod to a feeling of a shared experience of being in a more remote place, one which might require us to rely on each other unexpectedly.
The recent flood — described at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ meeting as a “500 hundred-year flood” — tested the necessity of this reliance. At 1:30 a.m. in the morning of February 7th, Dave Knight began banging on doors to alert his Kooskooskie community neighbors of rising waters. Shortly afterwards, when the old Hummingbird Lane bridge washed away, Bret Walter’s family from higher on the hill escorted a family with dogs and a physically disabled member through the dark and the rain to where they could be helicoptered out. Both gestures are more dramatic than waving at a stranger, but akin in their intentions.
According to the National Weather Service, the Blue Mountains received an average of eight inches of rain in 48 hours. The rising runoff turned once wooded riverbanks into unfamiliar vistas and meadowlands into stretches of rubble. The rushing water was indiscriminate in its devastation. Neither cabin size nor occupant mattered as the river diverted itself into new channels.
What I have found after two weeks of coordinating recovery efforts in my upper Mill Creek community is that both the individuals and the organizations who arrived to help followed the example of the flood waters. The volunteers jumped familiar channels (in this case those into which we humans ordinarily divide ourselves) and without prejudice aided anyone in need. Not once did any organization or individual ask me to indicate the race, the political orientation, or the immigration status of those in need of mucking out. Nor did any of them inquire about an occupant’s financial need, religious persuasion or age. The volunteers’ attention was indiscriminate and flowed with a cheerfulness over what — in our daily lives — appear as deep obstacles.
Our disaster was small on a world scale and yet it has the makings of what Layli Miller-Muro of the Tahirih Justice Center in Houston describes as the necessity to develop a more radical politics. I think what she meant as “radical” was a transformation of the world’s approach to problems akin to the response of our Washington volunteers who worked without prejudice, hate, or anger throughout our disaster.
Maybe as our Walla Walla County flood waters subside, each of us can work harder to forge new channels through our old prejudices. Be a little more forthcoming about assisting others, worry less about guarding your stuff, and wave at people you don’t know.