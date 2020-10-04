Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, Oct. 25, 1862:
“Fire Engine — Mr. Joseph Hellmuth, having made two unsuccessful attempts to get the citizens together at called fire meetings, sent on Tuesday last, on his own account, to San Francisco, for a first class fire engine.
“Mr. H. has succeeded in getting subscriptions to his engine fund to the amount of sixteen hundred dollars, and will require about five hundred more to pay for the engine, on its arrival here, which he expects the
citizens to make up to him.
“From the known liberality of the people of Walla Walla, on the subject of subscriptions, we apprehend Mr. H. will have no trouble on that score, and believing his enterprise one of the utmost importance to every citizen and property-holder, we bespeak for him a liberal subscription.
“Those who are willing to invest, in the way of assisting to pay for the engine, can have the opportunity to do so next week, and from that time on until its arrival. As he intends to ‘slight’ no one, he gives notice to all whom he may not call upon, that they will find him at all times at his place of business, ready to receive subscriptions.
“The engine sent for is recommended by Mr. Lord of San Francisco as one of the best on the Pacific coast. It will probably be here in about four weeks.”
In today’s dollars, the fire engine cost about $54,500.
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Feb. 7, 1863:
“The Water Works—The water works, for the supply of water for fire purposes, through Main Street, in this city, are completed. We venture that no town on the Pacific coast is better supplied with water for this purpose than Walla Walla.
“The pipe or culvert is supplied with water from Mill Creek — the culvert being on a level with the creek, and running the entire length of the street. On each corner is a tank, or cistern, capable of holding several hundred gallons of water, and into these cisterns a stream of water, some twelve inches square, is constantly running; so that there is no danger
of their ever ‘drying
up.’
“All will concede the superiority of this system of supplying water, and the only disadvantage arising from it will be in the minds of ambitious ‘boys’ who like the exercise of filling up cisterns.”