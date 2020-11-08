Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, June 27, 1863:
“Fire — A fire occurred in this city at 2 o’clock on Thursday morning last, which for a time threatened to destroy the whole upper part of the city, and but for the timely labor of a goodly number of citizens who formed themselves into a ‘bucket company,’ and worked like heroes, it would have done so.
“The fire was undoubtedly the work of an incendiary, and was set to a pile of combustible rubbish in the rear of Kyger & Reese’s fire-proof brick
store.
“When discovered, the fire was rapidly making its way toward the adjoining buildings, the flames shooting up to the top of the store and curling in at a window, the iron shutters of which had for the first time been left unclosed on that night.
“The heat from the burning rubbish was so intense that the iron doors were made red hot in a few minutes. The only damage done was the burning of the porch and the sash and casing of the window that had been left open.
“The engine was promptly hauled to the scene of conflagration by three or four men, and only gave evidence that an engine without an organized company to manage it is worse than no engine at all; for it only serves to prevent many men from working at a fire who might otherwise render valuable assistance.
“The importance of having a well organized and drilled fire company here must now be apparent to every citizen; but until such is the case, every one on going to a fire should take a bucket with him. We learn that suspicion rests upon a certain individual as the incendiary, who will hereafter be closely watched.”