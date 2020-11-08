Linda Herbert
Trash Talk
The unseasonably mild weather has given the Blues Crew more opportunities to add mileage to our Road Patrol trash cleanups. Recently we tackled Pikes Peak Road, a popular hiking and mountain biking location and Sunday drive destination for sturdier vehicles.
We were heartened by the seemingly low volume of trash collected compared to the clean sweep done about 4 months ago. We have no hard theories on why this is, but we’ll take it!
Interestingly, on another recent trash collection foray I was struck by the number of hygiene items found discarded along the road. In addition to a dental floss holder, which are commonly littered, I found a Q-tip, personal wipes, a wrapper from a 12-pack of adult incontinence briefs, hand sanitizer, a surgical mask, toilet paper, nitrile gloves, eye drops for removing redness and a well-worn item of reproductive health. Sadly, if this was a bingo game, I’d be well on my way to a blackout. Perhaps parents need to also discuss Leave No Trace principles when they have the birds and the bees conversation with their kids.
As I have said in previous writings on the subject, the owners of these items have a healthy regard for their own personal hygiene but thumb their nose at the cleanliness of our countryside. This disconnect never ceases to astound me.
On a recent beautiful fall afternoon as I was picking up litter on Mormon grade, I had conversation with two other parties recreating on this mountain road. They said they had also collected trash while they were there. One man was with his two young daughters, and he lamented how frustrated he is by the trash situation. I asked him what he sees as the remedy. “Teaching our kids,” he said pointing towards his daughters. “It’s as if there is an entire generation that missed out on that lesson.” I also asked him how he would handle violators. “I’d really stick it to them. Even if it was a single piece of litter, I’d make them do community service picking up trash.”
A couple of days later I was on a bike ride on the Lower and Middle Waitsburg Roads. The ditches there are LOADED with trash, so much so that it detracted from the gorgeous vistas of farmland bounded by the Blues. Is this really what we want for our Valley? It’s time to get serious about definitively tackling this problem.
In the words of Blues Crew member Terry Lawhead, “Perhaps it will ultimately be as simple as educating more thoughtfully about the pros and cons of littering and enforcing the rules more strongly, but clearly there are challenges to making citizens understand why it is in their best interest to have more self-respect and to care more about the consequences of their actions upon others.”
Volunteers: Chris Howard, Jerry Makus, Terry Lawhead, and Linda Herbert
Total miles cleaned to date: 30
Total number of volunteers: 26
Total number of bags collected: 165
Most interesting find:
A $20 bill sufficiently intact to be considered legal tender.