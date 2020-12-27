Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, Feb. 27, 1864:
“Escaped — Crow, the inveterate horse-thief and States prison convict, again succeeded in escaping from the County jail on Tuesday night last. He had, as has usually been the case with escapes from the jail here, assistance from the outside.
“He sawed off the link between his manacles and went off with the manacles on his feet. The outsiders sawed off and bent the iron grating of one of the windows making a place of egress there.
“He has not been heard from since his departure, and will probably skulk about the country stealing horses, until next fall, when he will again allow himself to be brought back to our County jail for ‘winter quarters.’”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, March 19, 1864:
“Celebration — Arrangements have been made to celebrate the arrival of the first throu’ stage from Boise to this city, by a torch-light procession, firemen’s parade, etc., etc. The stage is expected in today and the ‘flare up’ will probably take place this evening.
“Whenever the stage does get in it is expected (as John Scranton used to say on all such occasions) that ‘a new era will have dawned upon this country.’ The Portland people got up a great celebration over the completion of their little telegraphic stretch, and the people of Walla Walla ought to get up an immense ‘hubbub and rumpus’ over as great an event as that of connecting this place and Boise with a permanent line of coaches.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, March 12, 1864:
“A Pack Camel — In the train that left here this week for the Kootenai mines was something new, in the shape of a pack animal, for this country — an Arabian camel. Mr. Wm. Henry, of the Bitter Root Ferry, is the fortunate owner of the animal, and obtained it from parties recently from the Cariboo region.
“A number of these animals were shipped to that country about a year ago to be used as pack animals, but owing to the stony formation of the country they became foot-sore, and their owners had to decide the investment a non-paying one. Mr. H. had four hundred pounds on his camel and thinks he can make profitable use of him in packing between here and Kootenai as the country to be traveled over is, most of the way, but little unlike that of his native deserts.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, March 26, 1864:
“City Cemetery — The City Council, owing to the fact that Mr. Sparks has forbidden the burial of persons upon his claim, and deeming the site of the grave yard located thereon too near town to purchase it, have bought forty acres of University land between Messrs. A. H. Reynolds’ and P. Ferrell’s farms, one mile south-east of town.
“The site selected is a good one, being located upon a high rolling piece of ground, and only requires the care that will naturally be bestowed upon it when it comes to be used as a place of burial, to render it a beautiful spot.
“The Council will take action to enclose a portion of the ground at once, and lay it off in lots, which will be sold at a moderate sum — sufficient only to defray the expenses incurred by the city in purchasing the land and enclosing it. The lots will be laid off sufficiently large for family burial places.
“In consideration of the fact that all burials now made upon Mr. Sparks’ land are in opposition to his published wish, and that it will therefore be necessary to remove all bodies laid there, we would advise all from this time forth, to use the new cemetery, where they can obtain a title to their lots and where the remains of their dead will not be disturbed.”