When a planet passes between the Earth and the sun, it sometimes passes directly in front of the sun. We call this event a transit.
In our solar system there are two planets with orbits closer to the sun than Earth: Mercury and Venus. Mercury passes between the Earth and sun once every 116 days on average, at what is called “inferior solar conjunction.” But it passes in front of the sun only once every seven to eight years.
The reason for this is that Mercury’s orbit is inclined at seven degrees to the Earth-sun plane. This means that it usually passes above or below the sun as seen from Earth. The seven-degree inclination also means that for half of Mercury’s orbit it is above the plane of Earth’s orbit and below the plane for the other half. The two points where it crosses the plane are called nodes; Mercury passes through a node roughly once every 44 days.
For Mercury to pass in front of the sun’s disk, it must first be at inferior conjunction and at the same time be at a node passing through the Earth-sun plane. These coincide on average only once every seven or eight years.
In just a few days, on Nov. 11, these two events will coincide, and Mercury will transit the sun, casting a small black silhouette in front of the solar disk from 4:34 a.m. until 10:03 a.m. PST. The transit will be visible from any location where the sun is above the horizon during these times. The eastern part of the United States will be able to see the complete transit. In Walla Walla the sun rises a little before 7:00 a.m., so by then the transit will already be underway.
There are approximately 13 transits of Mercury each century. The last transit was in May of 2016, and the next one will be in November of 2032. During the present era, transits of Mercury fall within several days of May 8 and Nov. 10.
At 88 days, Mercury’s orbit of the sun is almost a quarter of that of the Earth. This means that it is close to being in orbital resonance with Earth, so the transits occur at the same times each year. The timing will drift and slowly change in future centuries, but they will still be six months apart.
During November transits, Mercury is near perihelion, the point in its orbit closest to the sun. At this point Mercury exhibits an apparent disk only ten arc-seconds in diameter, because when the planet is closer to the sun, it is farther from the Earth. In May the planet is near aphelion, where it is farthest from the sun and closer to Earth, so at that time it appears to be about 12 arc-seconds across.
At 10 arc-seconds Mercury is very small compared to the sun; it will appear to be about 150 times smaller than the sun. To get a reasonable view you will need a magnification of 50 times or more.
The easiest and safest way to view this event is to watch it online. For example, you can join the Griffith Observatory and watch it live from 6:15 to 10:15 am PST. livestream.com/GriffithObservatoryTV/MercuryTransit2019
It is especially important to remember that the sun is a dangerous object to observe. Viewing it through any optical instrument, even a pair of binoculars or a finderscope, can cause instant and permanent blindness. Don’t view the sun through sunglasses, filters made from photographic film, or any combination of photographic filters. View the sun ONLY through special filters made specifically for safe solar observation (such as eclipse glasses) and identified as suitable for direct viewing of the sun, bearing the CE mark. It is safest to NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN even with filters.
If you want to view it yourself, the safest way is to buy or build a solar projection box. Kits or directions can easily be found online. They typically consist of a cardboard box with a small lens that projects an enlarged image of the sun onto a white cardboard sheet inside the box. When you are done viewing the transit, you can use them to observe sunspots. Solar projection boxes are safe to use, quick to set up, and work well with children and groups.
The weather forecast right now is not good for Walla Walla. I think I will plan to watch it online.