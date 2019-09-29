Well, it is officially fall. Summer ended and fall began at 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 23, the fall equinox.
On this day the sun rose due east, crossed the sky along the celestial equator and set due west. If you were standing at the Earth’s equator on the equinox, the sun would have been straight overhead at noon, and the lengths of day and night would have been nearly equal.
The celestial equator is a projection of the Earth’s equator onto the sky. Where it is in the sky depends on the latitude of your location. If you are at the equator, the celestial equator is straight overhead; but if you are at the North Pole, it is on the horizon.
In Walla Walla, the arc of the celestial equator starts at the horizon due east, passes about 44 degrees above the horizon due south, and continues down to meet the horizon again due west.
If the Earth’s axis of rotation were perpendicular to the plane of its orbit around the sun, the sun would be on the celestial equator and would follow this arc across the sky each day. But the Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted 23.5 degrees from perpendicular, and the direction of the tilt stays the same as the Earth orbits the sun during the year.
This tilt causes the location of sunrise and sunset to move north and south along the horizon. During the month of October, the points of sunrise and sunset will move a little farther south each day, and the daylight hours will be shorter. This continues until about December 21, the winter solstice, when the sun appears to stop its southward journey and start moving north.
Northern movement then brings the sun back to a point where, on about March 21, it again rises due east and sets due west — the spring equinox. The sun then continues to move north until about June 21, the summer solstice, when it stops its northern travel and starts traveling south again as the cycle repeats.
These events were known in ancient times, and they were used to create early calendars for planting and harvest. That is how they became the boundaries for the seasons: the time between the winter solstice and the spring equinox became “winter,” from the spring equinox to the summer solstice became “spring,” from the summer solstice to fall equinox became “summer,” and from the fall equinox to the winter solstice became “fall.”
If you are at the equator, the sun rises almost perpendicular to the horizon all year. On the equinoxes it rises due east, on the summer solstice it rises 23.5 degrees north of east, and on the winter solstice it rises 23.5 degrees south of east. As you move north or south of the equator, the angle of sunrise moves closer to the horizon.
At the North and South Poles the celestial equator is on the horizon, so on an equinox the sun rises at one pole and sets at the other, slowly moving above or below the horizon. On the fall equinox, at the North Pole the sun moves below the horizon. It then remains below the horizon for the next six months. The absence of sunlight creates a six-month-long night. At the spring equinox the sun will rise again and stay above the horizon for a six-month-long day, until the cycle repeats in the fall.
At the South Pole it is just the opposite: the sun appears at the fall equinox and stays above the horizon for a six-month-long day, until it sets at the spring equinox as a long night begins.
You can observe this apparent north and south motion of the sun for yourself during the month of October. (I say “apparent motion” because it is not actually the sun that is moving, but the Earth moving in its orbit around the sun, that creates the changes in position of sunrise and sunset.)
To observe this motion, find an open area with a fixed object you can stand beside and an open view to the east (for sunrise) or west (for sunset). Looking east or west, find a fixed point on the horizon to use as a reference to measure the position of the rising or setting point. On clear days measure the position of sunrise and/or sunset and record the date, time and location. (Remember to never look directly at the sun.)
If you choose to accept this assignment, you should be able to observe the sun’s southward movement over the next few months.