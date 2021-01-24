Active and recently active singers with Walla Walla Choral Society will have the opportunity to participate in a farewell Zoom for G. Louis “Gary” Hemenway who’s stepping down as director.
The virtual open house will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday. Participants are asked to choose a time to call in to share good wishes and thank-you comments then exit the call, or stay for the whole time. Use the “join Zoom meeting” link ubne.ws/39Xas5g or call 1-253-215-8782. If needed, use meeting ID 836 8657 7957 and passcode 961742.
Gary is from the Northwest. He grew up in Pilot Rock, Eastern Oregon, and attended Warner Pacific College in Portland. He’ll take with him experience working in the areas of soundtrack, production, direction, composition, arrangement, teaching, workshopping and live performance work.
He’s composed and arranged numerous vocal, choral and instrumental pieces in every style including classical, film score, gospel, jazz, pop and rock.
The WWCS website notes his work has appeared in Nike and Avia videos and events and at the World Olympics. He has performed throughout the U.S., Europe, South Pacific and Asia.
Choral work is one of his greatest musical strengths. As choir director for Oregon Symphony’s Northwest Community Gospel Chorus for 19 years, he enjoys working with the Grammy-nominated Oregon Symphony. He was also director of worship at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church and was a studio music instructor of jazz piano at Whitman College.