A YWCA Friends & Family fundraiser is underway.
The YW Board of Directors is sponsoring the online benefit with a goal of $10,000. Contributions may be made through bit.ly/3ZYoLPH, or mail to 213 S. First Ave. Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Funding provides a shelter for women and children that supports those who have lost or never had support.
Funds go to advocates who work with participants shifting from abusive, controlling circumstances to independence.
Through LiNC classes, participant Desireé said she learned to live in new circumstances, to dream and achieve, manage money and live with her feelings without being overwhelmed.
She was enabled to reach milestones that helped her regain custody of her children, find a job and live in her own home.
Desireé’s story is on YouTube at bit.ly/3ZVEizs.
“In addition to the YW’s domestic violence work, we support local college students who’ve been sexually assaulted, we run a wonderful childcare center, we operate domestic violence support groups in English and Spanish and we work with elementary students to get them thinking about healthy relationships and confidence,” said Board member Jill Juers.
For more details, call the YW at 509-525-2570.
