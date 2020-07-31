YWCA to launch 21-day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge

Participants in the YWCA Walla Walla 21-day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge can take a deep dive into the issues.
The YWCA will email participants curated articles, podcasts, activities and more, according to a release from Jan Dolph.
Emails will go out on weekdays, Monday-Aug. 31.
“Taking part in an activity like this helps participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice affect our community and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination,” she said.
“YWCA Walla Walla is proud to partner with our sister associations to help our Valley engage in issues related to racial equity and social justice,” said Executive Director Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin.
“We have seen a shift in our nation where more and more of us are wanting to learn, grow and take action to make a difference in the lives of our family, friends and neighbors.” Registration is open at ywcaww.org/21-day/.
YWCA’s challenge was inspired by Food Solutions New England, ubne.ws/2X88QAi. They were the first to adapt an exercise from Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. and Debby Irving’s book into the interactive 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge.
The challenge creates dedicated time and space to build more effective social justice habits and bring awareness to issues of race, power, privilege and leadership. This program was first adapted by YWCA Cleveland and is now being widely adapted and shared by YWCAs across the United States.