The YWCA Walla Walla and YWCAs across the nation are participating in the Stand Against Racism campaign in April, said Jan Asher Dolph, YWCA communications coordinator.
Those interested may download a sign with the Stand Against Racism message from website, ywcaww.org/SAR. Then post a selfie and tag it #standagainstracism.
Walla Walla Community College’s Outloud in the Library presentations will also provide information about racism issues. Participants may register for those presentations. WWCC Library's theme for spring, Making the Invisible Visible, features guests from the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. Links on the YWCA SAR webpage connect to three of the race-related events in April.
For example, "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Principal’s Office?" with Daudi Abe will be live online from 1-2 p.m. April 21.
Abe is a professor, writer and historian who has taught and written about race, gender, education, hip-hop and sports for more than 20 years. His books include the forthcoming "Emerald Street: A History of Hip-Hop in Seattle," and his work has appeared in The Stranger and The Seattle Times. He holds a master's in human development and a Ph.D. in education from the University of Washington.
The YWCA Stand Against Racism site also includes a link to the WWCC library website to register for any of the presentations through the end of June.