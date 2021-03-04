YWCA Walla Walla launched its second 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge on Monday as part of a national movement to engage communities in anti-racist work.
Daily emails direct participants to three or four curated activities such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, watching a video or reflecting on personal experiences, YWCA communications coordinator Jan Asher Dolph said in a release..
Those joining now will see everything posted before and while the challenge continues weekdays through March 29. Registration is at ywcaww.org/21-day.
The YWCA newly curated the materials to include fresh, up-to-date content. Each activity fosters greater understanding and awareness and challenges participants to confront their own understandings and take action towards the advancement of racial equity.
"Taking part in an activity like this helps participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact our community, connect with others and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination," Jan said.
"More than 30,000 people from 1,800 zip codes across the country took the challenge in 2020 and it has proven a powerful tool for companies, municipalities, nonprofits and religious institutions to begin to implement real equitable change."
YWCA Walla Walla encourages the community to examine the impact of structural racism and bias on individuals' lives, Jan said.
The YWCA mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.