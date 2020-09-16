The clamoring to get together has been great, but what are folks to do when because of the coronavirus it’s just not doable to comingle in groups?
That makes indoor fundraisers impossible right now, but why not move the action outdoors to a drive-in theater, thought YWCA Executive Director Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin.
“Folks told us they wanted to be together, but they didn’t feel like it was a smart thing to pack The Marcus Whitman (Hotel) with 450 people. And I agree,” she said in a release. “They also told us they were tired of Zoom and wanted a safe way to be together. The drive-in is a great way to have fun safely.”
YWCA Walla Walla will screen the 1992 feel-good, crowd-pleasing movie “A League of Their Own” for free at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Milton-Freewater Drive In Theater on Highway 11. Space is limited to 150 cars and registration at ywcaww.org/drive-in/ is required to attend. Check the link for updates in case the event is postponed to Sept. 24 because of air quality due to smoke.
The evening will begin with an uplifting story about a young mom and her inspiring journey away from domestic violence. Long-time YWCA team member Jim McCarthy will make the fundraising pitch.
“A League of Their Own” is the fictional account of the adventures of real-life All-American Girls Baseball League members. The League flourished during World War II when male players were in short supply. Tom Hanks and Geena Davis lead a cast also featuring Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell.
“Since we replaced our spring luncheon with a smaller, virtual event and canceled our fall fundraiser out of COVID-19 concerns we have been looking for a safe way to gather and continue our annual fundraising,” Anne-Marie said. “We hope the drive-in format will capture some of the energy of a live luncheon. And everyone needs a break from Zoom.”
While Umatilla and Walla Walla counties have been in various levels of lockdown, the outdoor theater has seen high demand.
Co-owner Lorie Spiess, said it’s been used for an Easter service, including a wedding, church services, six graduation activities and events for Camp Amanda and Disability Network, among others.
The snack bar will sell drinks, candy, pizza and more. Masks will be required in public areas, and the number of people in the snack bar or restroom will be limited. Cars will be spaced in accordance with Umatilla County COVID-19 rules, and lawn chairs are allowed as long as they touch their owner’s vehicle.
YWCA Client Services Director Mary Byrd said occupancy rates in the YWCA domestic violence shelter and calls to the 24-hour crisis line have exploded since June. In August alone, 50 women and children stayed in the YWCA’s safe shelters — a record.
“Our community has a long history of coming through for the safety of women and children in crisis,” Anne-Marie said. “We hope you’ll come out and be there for them again.” Any proceeds raised will benefit the domestic violence shelter.