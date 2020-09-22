200922_etc_artcontestCreative-Contest-FB-Image.jpg
Image courtesy of Comprehensive Healthcare Foundation

Comprehensive Healthcare Foundation, U.S. Bank and other community partners will donate a minimum of $15,000 to classrooms within communities in the South Central and Southeast Washington area.

Youths in sixth-ninth grades may participate in an art contest to win at least $5,000 for their classroom to help with technology, supplies and other needs that have arisen during this unique and challenging school year, said Victoria Tarter in a release.

Contestants may submit an original video, art piece or essay that expresses what suicide prevention and mental health mean to them, and one winner will be selected from each category.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how students go to school, learn, communicate with family and friends and express themselves, Victoria said. The contest during Suicide Prevention Month in part is a way to start important conversations about mental health.

To register, contestants must complete registration forms that include permission from a parent or guardian to participate, and submit their application along with their art piece, essay or video to Comprehensive Healthcare on or before Sept. 30.

For more information or to register, see comphc.org or email info@comphc.org.

