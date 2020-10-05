Resiliency, community service, problem solving, critical thinking, coping with disappointment. All life skills 4-H youths have tapped into in 2020, throughout multifaceted challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and quarantining.
“Many 4-H members spent numerous hours placing sandbags, helping to move animals and people out of the flood zone and participating in cleanup efforts during and after the 2020 spring flood,” said Washington State University Walla Walla County Extension 4-H Program Coordinator Melanie Owens in a release.
Fresh on the flood’s ebbing heels, further challenges surfaced with COVID-19 and again 4-H youths and families continued to give back to their communities by making face masks, supporting the elderly and providing encouragement to their neighbors, friends and families, Melanie said.
And despite this upheaval, many youths have stepped up and completed their 4-H projects, participated in public speaking contests and the 4-H Virtual Showcase with support from volunteers and fellow 4-H members.
By using life skills they are learning in 4-H, many youths have demonstrated their ability to be creative, self-guided and responsible, Melanie said.
National 4-H week is celebrated annually in October, normally with 4-H window displays in downtown businesses, “Experience 4-H!” at the downtown Farmers Market and excitement with the nationwide launch of the new 4-H year.
This year the national 4-H week is going virtual locally and across the country.
4-H offers a wide variety of projects including expressive arts, robotics, leadership, woodworking, sewing, cooking and animal science with large and small animals.
A community invitation has been extended to complete one of several “Experience 4-H!” activities at ubne.ws/2GsQ0hF.
Support for 4-H can be shown by placing a sign or decorating yards in celebration of National 4-H Week, which runs through Saturday.
On Wednesday people are encouraged to wear their favorite 4-H gear for spirit day.
For details regarding how to join 4-H contact Melanie at mowens@wsu.edu or the WSU Extension office, at 509-524-2685.