A pair of 12-year-old Athena playwrights collaborated on a new play and are seeking to cast roles in the production "The Messenger."
Megan McLouth and Hazel Hammersla, sixth graders at Weston Middle School and longtime friends and school mates, worked around the isolating challenges of the pandemic quarantine to create their play by using their computers, video chatting, sharing documents and talking and writing over the phone, Megan said.
The script comes in at seven pages, but it could be longer — the font is really small — Megan said.
The plot follows a boy who is sent on a journey to find a great warrior, Megan said. He meets friends along the way who help him. In a dream, he learns that he is the great warrior. He's faced with battling the Clan of the Wizard's Eye, who kidnap his sister, and transforms into the great warrior to save her.
Megan, who wrote the play "Friends" last year at the middle school, said there are about 17 roles in "The Messenger," some small.
Megan is the daughter of Nicole and Jason McLouth of Athena and Hazel is the daughter of Carrie Hammersla of Athena and Chris Hammersla of Weston.
Nicole posted Megan's casting call on Facebook via the Athena-Weston News page. Megan is inviting kids who are ages 8-13 to meet her in Athena City Park at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to find out more about the play and audition for available roles.
She'll have copies of the script available, too. For more details, contact Megan at mclouthmegan@gmail.com.