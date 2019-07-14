Matt Griffin, Combat Flip Flops CEO, joined leaders from the state departments of Employment Security and Veterans Affairs and key legislators, human resource professionals and businesses in Olympia to celebrate the fourth anniversary of YesVets — a statewide initiative to recognize businesses that hire veterans.
Since its launch in February 2016, nearly 1,000 businesses have joined the YesVets initiative and hired roughly 3,800 veterans. Any business that hires veterans in Washington is eligible.
“Washington is a state that values the tremendous skills and dedication that our former military members contribute to our communities and economy,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in support of the program. “They have — and always will have — a home here.”
A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a degree in engineering management, Griffin served in the 75th Ranger Regiment as a rifle company fire support officer with three tours to Afghanistan and one tour to Iraq.
Formulating the idea of Combat Flip Flops in 2009, Griffin presented the idea on network television show Shark Tank, then led a team to create an internationally recognized brand with products manufactured in five nations. He’s reinvested the profits from Combat Flip Flops to fund education for 650 Afghan girls and to clear more than 15,000 square meters of land mines in Laos.
He shared his path to success and talked about the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to service military veterans and their spouses bring to the workforce.
“Washington state’s economic success is a direct reflection of its ability to access, train, and employ the most disciplined, flexible, and team-oriented work force available — veterans,” Griffin said.
Winners of the 2018 Hire-a-Vet Awards were also named, including Tri-Cities 911 Driving School in Kennewick, a veteran-owned company that employs 22 driving instructors, of which 17 are veterans; and Dealer Auto Auction (DAA) Northwest in Spokane, a local business that employs 85 full-time employees, of which 21 are veterans.
Find out more at yesvets.org and the WorkSourceWA.com job match site.