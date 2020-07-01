The city of Yakima is encouraging community members to express their patriotic spirit during the Fourth of July this year with chalk art in driveways and on sidewalks.
A city news release noted that even though traditional Fourth of July celebrations and large fireworks displays may not be happening this year due to COVID-19, people can still celebrate with a different sort of display to brighten local neighborhoods.
The city encourages people who chalk up their driveways or sidewalks to post their creations to their social media accounts with the hashtag #ChalkYakima.
People should not create designs on roadways, however, the news release said.
“For safety purposes, we ask that residents limit chalk art to their sidewalks and driveways,” said city spokesman Randy Beehler.
City officials noted sidewalks need to remain passable while the chalk artists are at work and that people should continue to follow social distancing and masking precautions.
“This is a great opportunity for Yakima to mark Independence Day in a fun and safe way,” Beehler said. v