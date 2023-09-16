After much consideration, Yakima outdoors writer Rob Phillips settled on the name Luke McCain for the protagonist in his Luke McCain mystery series lineup.
He’ll sign copies of his fifth story, “Cascade Manhunt,” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 14 at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.
In the July release, Luke McCain goes undercover to infiltrate a poaching ring running rampant in Northeastern Washington and track down a crook who fled into the mountains.
Wait, readers of a certain age might ask, is Luke based on the main character Lucas McCain in the 1958-1963 TV western series about a widower, rancher and Civil War Union veteran?
Phillips chose his lead character’s moniker because it’s a good, strong first name and then, “McCain popped into my head. I thought I could have some fun with it.
“And, even though my character was only in his late 30s and had never seen the old TV show starring Chuck Conners, some of the older law enforcement officers he encounters had, so they call him ‘The Rifleman,’ which Luke doesn't really like. Readers will see the reference in the first book and occasionally in the other books,” Phillips said.
Jack the yellow Labrador retriever rides with 42-year-old Luke on some of his patrols as an enforcement officer with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, stationed out of the Region 3 office in Yakima. Jack helps Luke track bad guys and sounds the alarm for bears, cougars and other dangers.
The pair patrol the rivers, lakes and forests on the Eastern Washington side of the Cascade Mountains.
Phillips says Luke is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 224 pounds and stays in great hiking shape to take care of himself if and when necessary.
Yet, “Luke is much younger than me — I'm 67. Luke is smarter than me, he's stronger than me, he's better looking than me, he's taller than me. … Luke definitely has my personality,” Phillips said.
“Many readers tell me they like to read my books because they can visualize where events are happening. Also, my books appeal to all ages. There is no gratuitous sex, violence or any really bad language.”
Readers as young as 12 have read and enjoyed his books.
“While many of my readers are located here in Washington, I have heard from many readers who live on the East Coast and from as far away as England, who have somehow found my books on Amazon and tell me they enjoy them,” he said.
Phillips drafted his first novel, “The Cascade Killer,” in 24 days. In it, hunters discover human remains inside a bear's stomach.
McCain must apply his skills as an outdoorsman and investigator to track the psychopathic predator and prevent another killing.
In ensuing McCain mysteries, the six-legged team has run down murderers, kidnappers, eco-terrorists and other criminals.
Phillips wrote about his life with canines in “A Dog Life Well Lived,” which is filled with heartwarming, scary and funny tales of a lifetime spent outdoors with some amazing four-legged family members, Phillips said.
Since September 2020, his books have sold 45,000 copies online and in local bookstores. He admits to being stunned by how well they’ve sold.
Phillips whet his appetite for mysteries by reading works by such authors as John Sandford, Lee Child, John Grisham and others.
“…I felt if I ever were to try to write a book that would be what I would try. And, because I love the outdoors, I wanted my protagonist to be somebody who spent time in the outdoors.
“They say write what you know. I know the Cascade Mountains, and have spent a great deal of time learning about the animals who live there and thought I could use that knowledge to create a believable mystery.
“When the first book took off so quickly, I was encouraged to write another. Now people are asking when the next in the series will come out, barely days after the last book was released,” he said.
Phillips’ “The Northwest Sportsman” column has appeared virtually every week for the last 32 years in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
He has the latitude from the editor to write about anything that strikes his fancy, as long as it has some outdoors connection.
“I write about my hunting dogs often, and those columns get the most comments from readers, so I try to write about them and their happy lives semi-regularly. I have written about such mundane topics as blue tarps and boot socks, but most of the time I am writing about my experiences in the outdoors or about where the fish are biting and how to get in shape for fall hunting, etc.”
The Spokane native moved to Yakima at age 4 and graduated from West Valley High School in 1974. The proud Washington State University Cougar graduated in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in communications/advertising.
His main vocation was in a 45-year advertising career, including as an ad agency owner in Yakima for the last 25 years until retirement in 2021.
“In that capacity I have written thousands of radio and TV commercials, magazine and newspaper ads, jingles, and countless press releases.”
“Writing about the outdoors has been a paying hobby. I sold my first magazine article in 1986 and have written for regional and national publications, mostly outdoors, but some travel, as a freelancer ever since,” he said.
Phillips hunts, fishes and camps. “I do some hiking but mostly when I am hiking I am hunting,” he said. “I especially enjoy spending fall afternoons with my black lab Bailey, looking for upland birds.”
He and wife of 45 years Terri Phillips have two grown sons, a 1-year-old granddaughter and “ a very spoiled” Bailey.
Phillips’ roots include his great-grandparents, longtime Walla Walla residents.
“My great-grandfather, Frank Bown, was a minister there in the 1940s and ’50s. His daughter, my grandmother, Ethel Bown Phillips, was raised in Walla Walla and during my early years we made many trips to visit my great-grandmother in Walla Walla,” he said.
