WWV Farm to School fundraiser brings in nearly $4K for program

In three hours at their fifth annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser, volunteers raised just shy of $4,000 for the Walla Walla Valley Farm to School program that gives hands-on student learning in school gardens, gets more local produce in school meals and establishes additional gardens at schools in the Walla Walla Valley.
“We had a lovely evening with community coming together to enjoy a wonderful locally sourced meal and connect with friends and neighbors,” said Beth Thiel in a release.
The very first guests to arrive at Maple Counter Cafe for the meal on Feb. 27 said they’ve made three of the fundraisers in a row since they moved to Walla Walla three years ago. They consider it an important tradition, Beth said. In fact, several people commented to Beth about the number of times they’ve come to the event.
She saw three families enter at the same time and move their tables together to share their meal and catch up.
Altogether, 145 adult and 30 kid dinners were sold, raising $2,937 on meals with wine and soft drinks and received another $1,040 in donations.
The Maple Counter team donates the venue, all the cooking, hosting, service and clean up — with smiles — Beth said.
“They are incredible!”
Since everything for the meal was donated, Beth said, all the funds will go into the program for local schools.
Frog Hollow Farm, Hayshaker Farm, Blue Valley Meats and John’s Wheatland Bakery donated foodstuffs. Wine donations came from Browne Family, Buty, Walla Walla Community College Cellars, K-Vintners and Seven Hills wineries.
Additional food items came from Andy’s Market, Albertson’s, Super 1 Foods and Grocery Outlet.
Donating at the spaghetti dinner is just one way to be involved with WWVF2S, which is an initiative program through the Sustainable Living Center, 640 Water Center Drive.
Farm to School provides leadership and support for programs that explore food and agriculture in school gardens and kitchens, as well as on farms.
Volunteers are welcome for spring and summer garden activities with many options to choose from — no experience necessary — just a desire to learn and help kids learn.
Find out more about WWVF2S at 509-524-5218.