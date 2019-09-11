Mufaro Pazvakawambwa, a senior international student at Walla Walla University in mathematics is among 16 students who earned Opportunity Scholarships through Milliman, Inc.
Mufaro said the $5,000 award can be applied to his education-related expenses. He hails from Harare, Zimbabwe, has attended WWU for four years, since September 2016 and expects to graduate in June.
“My career goal is to become an actuary,” he emailed. “I just completed an actuarial internship with Arch Insurance Group in Jersey City, N.J., and hope to begin work as an actuarial analyst post-graduation while taking actuarial exams.”
Mufaro said actuaries are business professionals who use mathematics, statistics and financial theory to measure/analyze the impact of future uncertain events. Actuaries are employed in areas including insurance, pensions/ retirement benefits, finance/quantitative investments and enterprise risk management.
He is also the recipient of several other scholarships: the $5,000 Spencer Educational Foundation award for the second year; the $4,000 Actuarial Foundation for the third year and the $3,000 International Association of Black Actuaries for the second year.
Milliman’s program, now in its third year, was created to assist students from ethnic groups and races that are under-represented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics or finance, the global consulting and actuarial firm said in a release.
Scholarship recipients are students from colleges and universities across the United States, Australia, and South Africa who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to pursue a career in actuarial science or related fields. Many of the students have achieved academic success amidst financial and personal hardships.