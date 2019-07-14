Walla Walla University awarded 340 bachelor’s degrees during commencement June 16 on Centennial Green in College Place, according to a story from WWU news.
WWU President John McVay also presented 53 master’s degrees and 18 associate degrees.
The ceremony saw 449 graduates altogether: one who completed three majors, 10 who completed two majors and 11 who completed two bachelor’s degrees.
Twenty-six master of social work degrees were presented in spring on the WWU campus in Missoula, Mont., and additional master of social work degrees will be presented in August on the WWU campus in Billings, Mont. Approximately 75 percent of the undergraduate students at commencement began as freshman at WWU.
The class of 2019 received more than $13 million in grants and scholarships while at WWU. While the majority of these funds were received by undergraduate students, 99 percent of graduating students received some kind of grant or scholarship during their period of enrollment. For undergraduates, the average award was approximately $38,000.
The youngest degree recipient was 20 and the oldest was 56. The five programs with the most graduates were the School of Nursing with 58, the School of Business with 45, the School of Engineering with 43, the Department of Health and Physical Education with 39, and the School of Education and Psychology with 31.
Graduates came from across the country with 132 from Washington state, 76 from California, 52 from Oregon, and 10 from Idaho. Twenty-three other states were represented as well, including Hawaii, Florida, and Maine. The class of 2019 also included graduates from the Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Moldova, Palau, the Russian Federation, Thailand, and Vietnam.