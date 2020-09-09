Quest, Walla Walla Community College’s educational membership program for active learners ages 50 and older will be available this fall through Zoom.
The easily accessible online program creates a virtual classroom for stress-free learning in a friendly setting free of tests, grades and credits.
Among topics available this fall are health and fitness, gardening, art, literature, history, writing, cooking, boosting your immune system and installing or improving a drip irrigation system.
There’s even a free class on how to use Zoom, which will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday.
The course catalog provides details about all Quest classes, to register or find the “Intro to Zoom” class, go to wwcc.edu/quest.
Registration is open or call WWCC Continuing Education at 509 527-4331.