Initial funding from the $15 million gift Walla Walla Community College received in December 2020 from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is being used for scholarships.
The new college-based Warrior Pledge program provides qualified local students with full tuition and personalized support to attain a certificate or two-year degree from WWCC, according to a release July 12.
Eligible students can enroll at WWCC regardless of their personal financial circumstances.
The program will start with a pilot cohort of 50 students beginning college in fall quarter 2022, primarily focusing on students who might not otherwise be able to enroll due to financial constraints.
“WWCC pledges to cover eligible recipients’ cost of tuimion, books and fees up to 110 credit hours,” Karl Easttorp, WWCC director of Marketing and communications, said in the release.
Scholarship recipients will include recent high school graduates, those who have never attended college previously and students returning to college after time in the workforce or military.
The program is designed to serve the needs of all students, but in particular those with no family history of attending college, low-income students and students of color.
“WWCC’s mission is to eliminate barriers and to provide access to education and workforce training for our entire community,” said WWCC President Chad Hickox.
The scholarships are available to those living in Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Asotin counties, and in Umatilla County, Oregon, and Nez Perce County, Idaho.
“Warrior Pledge is expected to expand over time as its success grows and as additional dollars become available through the ongoing generosity of local donors to the WWCC Foundation,” according to the release.
The college cited statistics that reveal currently as many as 40% of high school graduates in counties served by WWCC never go to college, and more than 50% don’t earn a certificate or degree after high school.
“Increasing educational achievement benefits individuals and communities, and ensures a qualified workforce to fuel our regional economy,” said Bill Warren, WWCC board chair. “Warrior Pledge allows us to support community members in reaching their educational and employment goals without added financial burdens.”
The first-year application deadline is Aug. 17. Call Tessa Kimball at 509-529-5454 for more details.
