WWCC nursing alumnae doctorates of nursing practice

A trio of Walla Walla Community College alumnae completed clinical doctorates of nursing practice through Washington State University and graduated in a virtual ceremony on May 9.
The new graduates are Drs. Angella McCully, Jennifer Ferguson and Diana Griffin, Diana said in a release.
“All three of us were inspired and motivated by WWCC nursing faculty. They all were role models and mentors that helped us through some of the most difficult times during our academic career,” Diana emailed.
She said the doctor of nursing practice degree is a clinical doctorate, which differs from a doctor of philosophy in nursing. The DNP degree prepares advanced practice nurses to be experts in the field of nursing — emphasis on practice — most commonly these APNs will work as nurse practitioners. An APN with a DNP has earned the title doctor, Diana said.
Diana started her nursing career following her 2010 graduation from WWCC as a registered nurse. She has been a clinical nurse educator with the WWCC Nursing Department since 2012 and educates future pre-licensure nurses.
She celebrated her lifelong dream to graduate with the WSU doctor of nursing practice-psychiatric mental health. A College Place resident, she plans to serve the Walla Walla Valley as a practitioner and continue educating future nurses at WWCC.
Her inspiration to pursue this focus came during her pre-licensure education. “Patti Becker taught classes on mental health nursing. She taught the class with such compassion. From that moment on I decided to seek higher education in psychiatric mental health nursing,” Diana said.
In 2010 the nursing faculty nominated her for a scholarship that made possible pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing at WSU.
“That one nomination created so many opportunities, such as completing the doctor of nursing practice-psychiatric mental health degree and working alongside the dedicated nursing faculty at WWCC as a clinical nurse educator. I hope to pay it forward,” she said.
Jennifer started her career as a registered nurse following graduation from WWCC in 2012. She gained the knowledge and critical thinking skills at college that she applied to her practice in areas such as emergency nursing and critical care. She worked as a clinical nurse educator at WWCC.
Jennifer earned the WSU doctor of nursing practice-family nurse practitioner program degree. Jennifer plans to pursue a career in rural family medicine.
The Richland resident said two women at WWCC inspired her to continue her education and become a nurse. Former WWCC instructor Traci Krebs and Grace Hiner, who Jennifer worked alongside as a nurse educator during her assignment at WWCC from 2016 to 2019.
“Traci and Grace taught me to strive for greatness and dream big,” Jennifer said.
Angella came to the Walla Walla Valley in December 2015 and completed the nursing program at WWCC that June.
She has worked as an RN while continuing to pursue her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
She now holds a doctor of nursing practice-family nurse practitioner degree. She plans to work as a family nurse practitioner in primary care to improve health outcomes for the community.
The College Place resident said she was inspired and encouraged to pursue higher education during her pre-licensure training from WWCC instructors Brenda Anderson, Grace, Rob Becker and Diana Griffin.
“Each one modeled passion for nursing excellence, spirit of clinical scholarship and love of learning. They encouraged me to pursue my goals,” Angella said.