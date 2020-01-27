WW winemaker headed to Kansas City in March

Headed to Kansas City, Mo., in March or April? Former Walla Wallan Chef Michael Corvino and wife Christina are hosting two Pacific Northwest vintners at Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room.
Reservations are being taken now for the 2020 Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner series, which starts Tuesday at the restaurant, 1830 Walnut St.
Ashley Trout of Walla Walla will be on deck at 6:30 p.m. March 11 to present wines from Brook & Bull Cellars, 1249 Lyday Lane.
The buzz in the Corvino newsletter states “There’s a reason Wine Enthusiast named Ashley to (its) 40 Under 40 list — Brook & Bull is a return to her roots of varietal driven, nuanced and intricately balanced wines.”
Michael’s five-course menu will be specifically tailored to Brook & Bull chardonnay, rosé, cabernet, malbec and bordeaux blend wines.
On April 22 the chef-made five-course dinner will feature winemaker Tahmiene Momtazi and wines from Maysara from McMinnville, Ore. The Momtazi family has organically farmed 532 acres for more than 20 years.
Soil diversity at the mouth of the Van Duzer corridor gives their pinot noirs dark fruit flavors and spicy earth tones, according to the release. Their whites, such as pinot gris, blanc and riesling, attain fruit-forwardness and vibrant acidity.
Pre-payment is required and nonrefundable. Reservations may be transferred to another person, different winemaker dinner if available, or to a gift card for a future visit. Prepaid reservations may be made for parties of 1-12.
The cost is $124 per person.
The Corvinos recently opened the fast-casual concept eatery Ravenous, which dishes their “famous burgers and other craveable items.” It is open for pick-up and delivery from 11a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday out of the kiosk on the west side of Corvino and will fully open in March.
A Walla Walla native, Michael graduated in 2000 from Walla Walla High School and while in his teens began his culinary journey at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center restaurant. He is the son of Joe Corvino of Walla Walla and the late Carolyn Corvino.
Since its birth in 2017, the restaurant received the James Beard Foundation 2019 Best Chef: Midwest Nominee; AAA Four Diamond awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019; Food & Wine Magazine Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2017; Thrillist Best New Restaurants of 2017; Eater 15 Most Beautiful Restaurants of 2017 and USA Today’s 10 Best.
Find out more about the restaurant and reservations at 816-832-4564 and corvino.com.
Local students make dean’s list
Seven students in the U-B circulation area earned 2019 fall semester dean’s list recognition at George Fox University, Newberg, Ore. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Athena: Allyse Mann, junior, nursing.
Milton Freewater: Moises Manon, senior, engineering; Megan Norton, freshman, business administration.
Walla Walla: Garrett Banister, senior, engineering; Chloe Brown, freshman, elementary education; Sarah Gibbs, senior, music education; Tyler Neissl, junior, sociology.
More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.
Correction
A column item Friday gave the wrong date for a Museum After Hours presentation at Fort Walla Walla Museum. Susan Pickett will give her talk at 4 p.m. Feb. 27 about Emilie and Marion Bauer, Walla Walla natives who had influential music careers in New York City.