Walla Wallans James and Mary Harri’s 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Sedan scored top honors at the charitable 47th Concours d’Elegance in Forest Grove, Ore.
Looking as if it just rolled off the Detroit assembly line, James’ and Mary’s car garnered the 2019 Best in Show Award. The body of the Harri auto is silver, complemented with a gray ragtop, dark gray fenders and running boards and whitewall tires accented by burgundy wheel spokes.
The Harri auto was also judged Best Classic Car and Best Classic Packard 1925-1936 when shown in August 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Proceeds from the July 21 event benefit Rotary Club of Forest Grove scholarships and community service programs.
The club has produced the all-volunteer show since 1973 and reportedly returned more than $1 million into its community through the Concours d’Elegance.
Nearly 350 classic, sport and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles entered the Forest Grove show, including from British Columbia, Hawaii and Arizona. It drew thousands of visitors who viewed the display of collector vehicles competing in 50 judged classes on the Pacific University campus, just west of Portland.
Notes for a 1934 creamy beige Packard Twelve Convertible Sedan displayed on Sotheby’s online state it was one of 29 produced and one of 10 known survivors.
The luxury vehicle sports a speed synchromesh transmission, whisper-quiet 12-cylinder engine, shaft drive with hypoid rear axle and four-wheel adjustable vacuum-assisted drum brakes.
Packard’s Twelve rates as a signature car of the 1930s Classic Era, produced in the middle of the Great Depression — it was the top-of-the-line offering from America’s leading manufacturer of fine cars, according to Sotheby’s.
Packard Motor Car Company of Detroit produced its first automobiles in 1899 and the last Detroit-built Packard in 1956.
“In a sense, Packard’s Twelve was never meant to be. Packard’s management was intrigued with the idea of front drive and commissioned the construction of a prototype,” Sotheby’s noted.