The wait time before takeoff to Japan is shortening for students set for a two-week homestay sponsored by Walla Walla-Tamba Sasayama Sister City Committee.
Two boys, two girls and three chaperones leave for Tamba Sasayama on Oct. 10 and return on Oct. 25, according to the fall Sister City Exchange email.
“Each student has been wonderful to interact with throughout the summer at our orientation meetings. We are so excited for them to go on this wonderful trip,” the newsletter stated.
While there, they will join in on such cultural experiences as calligraphy, participate in a tea ceremony, visit Sasayama Castle and experience day-to-day-life of their hosts.
They will also visit city hall to meet the mayor, join in classes at various schools and spend evenings and weekends with their host families.
High school and middle school students in the Walla Walla Valley interested in learning more about Japan and the exchange program are encouraged to reach out to the committee according to the Fall Sister City Exchange newsletter.
Recruiting for host families in March and for students to go to Japan in October 2020 will begin around November.
The program is going strong due to continued support from families and community members and those who have joined the group on exchanges over its 47-year span.
The 50-year anniversary will be 2022.
For information about the program contact wwsistercity@gmail.com or 541-678-8095.