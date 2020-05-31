Bridget Miller of Walla Walla has been named to the Dickinson (N.D.) State University's dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.
Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher.
Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at 509-526-8313 or annieeveland@wwub.com.
Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,
