Garrett Salisbury of Walla Walla made the Eastern New Mexico University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
ENMU is in Portales. Dean’s list eligibility requires that Garrett complete a minimum 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
Annie Charnley Eveland