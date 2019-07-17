Members of the Walla Walla Gun Club & Shooting Sports had a longtime friend in Jim Robison of Robison Ranch. Among other things, Jim donated a trophy case to the WWGC clubhouse.
Jim’s been gone a few years now, said Bob Bloch, WWGC secretary-treasurer. Jim’s daughter Susan and her husband Chuck Kummers are running the ranch these days. Chuck volunteered to bring his grader over to do grading for the club’s shot mining project, but haying got in the way of accomplishing that.
Then Bob received a note from Susan with a donation to the cause of $1,000.
“That is really, really nice,” Bob said. “Those involved with the Youth Team a few years back might recall that the YT members went over to the ranch one Saturday and completely cleaned out their big shed of metal farm equipment that had been there, in some cases, for about 80 years.”
“The scrap price was pathetic that day, so the youth team only made a couple hundred dollars for all their work. Susan didn’t forget, and I’d say they are making up for it in spades with this nice gift.”
