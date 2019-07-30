Sandi Roddick created and sent a personalized congratulatory card to new parents, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex using software from a greeting card company.
The Sussexes recently reciprocated, sending a response straight from Buckingham Palace to the Walla Walla resident in appreciation for the card Sandi crafted and mailed upon the birth of the royal couple’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
“Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly touched by all of the warm wishes they have received during this especially joyful time in their lives. They send their best wishes and heartfelt thanks,” the note from the Sussexes stated.
“For those people who know me I am forever making cards for family and friends,” said Sandi. She was delighted to hear back.
Archie was born May 6, 2019, in London. He is Queen Elizabeth’s eighthgreat-grandchildand seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.
Because his mother is American, Archie is a citizen of the United Kingdom and United States.