Pandemic, schmandemic. The limitations imposed to quell the coronavirus will not deter Walla Walla County 4-Hers in spite of their annual showcase being canceled along with the Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days.
Making the event in its virtual format as close to the fair experience as possible is the goal, said 4-H Extension Coordinator Melanie Owens.
It will be open to Walla Walla County youths with a current 4-H project who can show livestock, small animals and still life exhibits.
Participation is open to those who want to and for those who can’t participate as “life has just been far too crazy, that’s completely OK,” Melanie said.
“4-H has never had a fair-requirement to complete the year, we probably never will. Fair is a showcase.”
Livestock and small animal exhibitors may submit videos demonstrating their skills showing animals. Equestrians will have fitting and showing classes and possibly a riding pattern.
Still life exhibits such as clothes, baked goods and art will also be judged via photographs.
As 4-H officials work out the logistics, 4-Hers may participate in virtual judging competitions and livestock and still-life judging competitions are being put together.
It is hoped the judging will culminate about the time the fair would normally end to avoid any added stress to students as they begin the new school year.
Participation in the virtual showcase could qualify kids for the Washington State Fair, which will be virtual, too, instead of live in Puyallup.
State fair qualifications are decided by each county’s 4-H organization. Exhibitors will likely qualify by earning a blue ribbon, though qualifications are still being determined.
Oral demonstrations will also have a chance to compete at the state level if their county-level presentations meet state qualifications.
Because of privacy concerns, 4-H doesn’t plan to make the showcase public. Organizers are considering a slideshow for public viewing later on.
Walla Walla 4-H Extension officials are finalizing details to be sent out via leaders and the family mailing list. Help is being sought from knowledgeable community members and former 4-H members for judging.
Contact Melanie at mowens@wsu.edu. The 4-H Extension Office is still working remotely, but phone lines are being monitored.