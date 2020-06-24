WW Catholic Schools Board of Directors elects 5 new members

Edward Chvatal, Darren Goble, Ryan Kregger, Cober Plucker and Lori Wheeler have joined the Walla Walla Catholic Schools Board of Directors.
Their three-year terms begin July 1 and they will serve alongside 13 existing members, said Autumn Jones, communications coordinator, in a release. They have the option to renew one time.
They were elected during the regular monthly board meeting on April 23 via Zoom.
Edward was born and raised on a family farm near Lowden. Upon graduating from Washington State University in 1984, he returned to manage the family farm, which he operates with other family members. He and wife Kelly live on the farm and their two children are enrolled in Walla Walla Catholic Schools.
Darren is a fourth-generation farmer in the Touchet/Lowden area who graduated from Touchet High School, obtained an ag mechanics degree from Walla Walla Community College and a bachelor of science degree in diesel power technology from Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. He and Sandy, his wife of 25 years, have two adult sons, Kyler and Colton. Darren served on the Touchet School Board for 12 years, is a volunteer with the Touchet Fire Department and is a member of the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Board.
Ryan is a lifelong resident of Walla Walla County. He and wife Wendi currently farm in the Touchet Gardena area. Ryan graduated from Touchet High School and CalPoly SLO, majoring in agri-business. He served as Washington State Wheat Association president in 2013. His sons, Erich and Ethan, attend Walla Walla Catholic Schools. Ryan sees great value in the education provided at Assumption and DeSales.
Cober is an attorney at Ponti & Wernette. After 10 years of practice at a large law firm in Phoenix, Arizona, he and wife Andrea moved to the Walla Walla Valley in 2016 to raise their children near his family and the Plucker family wheat farm. He attended Pepperdine University and worked for the California State Legislature. He also lived in Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University School of Law. Three of his children currently attend Assumption Catholic School.
“The Walla Walla Catholic Schools have tremendously enriched my children’s hearts and minds,” Cober said in the release. “You can see it in how they act, talk and think. I’m honored to have the opportunity to support the school’s mission in our community.”
Lori is a grandmother of 10. She worked extensively in agricultural sales and development before retirement. She and husband Jon have been married for 43 years. They moved to Walla Walla 5½ years ago and are active members at Assumption Parish.