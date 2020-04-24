WW author relaunches book 1 of fantasy trilogy

“MYTH: Reign of the Immortals,” by Jonathan Nickens, Rushmore Press in Las Vegas, Nev., $9.99 in paperback, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and soon in hardcover Kindle e-book versions at rushmorepress.com. See also facebook.com/mythtrilogy/.
Walla Walla born and raised, Jonathan Nickens is in the midst of crafting a three-book fantasy series.
The first story, “MYTH: Reign of the Immortals,” “aims to inspire readers as they journey through realms of uncharted mythological landscape, fused throughout in biblical standard,” Jonathan said.
The tale comes from his final for a college mythology course in which he had to create an original myth using elements he learned. His work started as five double-spaced pages and grew to 100 pages within a year.
Twenty-five years later, it’s grown into nearly 900 pages, spread over three volumes.
He completely revitalized book one, first published in 2008, to “reach greater horizons and inspire a worldwide population of readers.”
“The MYTH precept is how reality and imagination are created in the cosmos as a unified force called Harmony,” he said.
“How then these two ‘realms’ of existence become separated from the other to mature separately on Earth, and finally why all things physically exist in nature, as opposed to that fantastic realm of mind.”
In “MYTH,” a young goddess, her love ravaged by deception, sets the scene for an intense struggle of good against evil from the beginning of time. In book one, a hero’s quest to revive that lost affection begins as he is given an Almighty hand to witness and narrate an eons-old tale of justice, sacrifice and hope, Jonathan said.
More than two-dozen cultural mythologies are merged with science fiction and fantasy elements and a Biblical premise.
“The world these days is much too negative. My passion is to see this story positively redefine the minds of everyone who reads it, making their lives better by understanding the core issues of what it really means to be human and to forgive when it’s needed most of all,” he said.