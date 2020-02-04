WW artist illustrated newly released children's book

Red Cardinal Books in December published a new children’s book illustrated by Walla Wallan Hannah E. Novak’s brightly hued paintings. “The ABCs According to Charlie,” was written by Lindsey Parkinson of Gig Harbor, Wash.
Hannah is a member of the Walla Walla High School Class of 2012 and holds a 2017 fine arts degree from Whitman College.
A mutual friend connected Hannah with Lindsey, who was seeking an artist for her book. They also collaborated on “The Boys Go Marching,” about the adventures of Lindsey’s two sons and a neighborhood friend.
The creative duo are currently working for a third time on another children’s book for Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo, according to Hannah’s mother, Traci DeMarco of Walla Walla. The book on conservation will feature paintings of animals.
Hannah’s illustrations grace the story and cover for the ABCs book, which is available online at Barnes and Noble. Traci said they’re working with the publisher to make it available locally.
Hannah embraced art from the time she was in her high chair and great-grandma, the late Zelma Duppenthaler, handed her a paint brush. Zelma taught ceramics, then took up oil and tole painting, and painting on glass — “if it was not nailed down, she painted it,” Traci said of her grandmother. “Hannah sat and painted with Zelma,” Traci said.
Hannah is an associate lead at PetSmart, a good fit because she also loves animals.
She uses many types of media and loves to do art, Traci said. Hannah is also the daughter of Tim Novak of Walla Walla.
Book signings and readings at local bookstores, schools and the library in the warmer spring and summer months are under consideration now, Traci added.
Pioneer scholarship open to area students
Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington Chapter No. 12 will grant its annual $750 scholarship to a descendant of a pioneer who established residence in Washington, Oregon, Idaho or in Montana (west of the crest of the Rocky Mountains) during or prior to 1885.
Applicants must live in Walla Walla County, city or rural routes of Dayton or city or rural routes of Milton-Freewater, said Scholarship Chairwoman Judith Fortney in a release.
Preference will be given to students whose letter of application best represents applicants, educational or professional goals, interests in one’s own family history and volunteer and community activities.
Students who will graduate high school this current school year or are attending college now are eligible to apply.
Applications are accepted September through the May 1 submission deadline. For more information concerning how to apply, contact the school student advisor for scholarship application, the DPW website, DaughtersofthePioneersWW.com or Judith at 310 E. Chestnut St., 509-529-8210 or jafortney@q.com.