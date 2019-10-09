Paying tribute in veterans cemeteries nationwide, volunteers on Dec. 14 will simultaneously place red beribboned evergreen circlets on the graves of military personnel at more than 1,400 locations stateside, at sea and abroad as part of Wreaths Across America Day.
To coincide with the noon wreath placement in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., local volunteers are expected to do the same for veterans’ graves at 9 a.m. that day in Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave.
Volunteers here with Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992, Civil Air Patrol Twin W Composite Squadron, AMVETS, the Washington State Penitentiary and motorcycle groups have helped in previous years.
In the past, they’ve received about 300 wreaths to place and started with the graves of World War I veterans and the two local Medal of Honor recipients.
There are some 2,500 veterans graves in Mountain View.
Walmart, UPS and other trucking companies have hauled the wreaths to their locations free of charge.
“Wreaths Across America” began with the Arlington Wreath Project and has spread to more than 750 veterans cemeteries across the country.
More than 300 locations in 2008 held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico and 24 overseas cemeteries, with 60,000-plus volunteers placing more than 100,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves, wreathsacrossamerica.org reports.
Donations pay for the wreaths, which can be ordered online and requested for local placement.
Wreaths can be sponsored by check at Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623, or call 877-385-9504 with questions. The wreaths are $15 for one; $60 for four; $150 for 10; and $1,500 for 100. Online see WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.